2016年 5月 13日

BRIEF-Boeing includes AstroNova's ToughWriter 5 in catalog for B737NG, B737 MAX

May 13 Astro-Med Inc :

* Astro-Med - ToughWriter 5 airborne high-speed printer has been selected for inclusion in Boeing catalog for B737 next-generation, new B737 MAX aircraft families

* Shipments are scheduled to begin in calendar year 2017, pending certification by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

