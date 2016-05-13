BRIEF-Boeing includes AstroNova's ToughWriter 5 in catalog for B737NG, B737 MAX

May 13 Astro-Med Inc :

* Astro-Med - ToughWriter 5 airborne high-speed printer has been selected for inclusion in Boeing catalog for B737 next-generation, new B737 MAX aircraft families

* Shipments are scheduled to begin in calendar year 2017, pending certification by Boeing