BRIEF-J C Penney on conf call - expect customer discretionary spending patterns will continue

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 J C Penney Company Inc
* CEO on conf call- overreliance on apparel in Q1 hurt us when weather was not conducive, customers preferred spending on experiences
* Temperature in Feb warmer than expected leading us to take markdowns in March and April
* On conf call - expect customer discretionary spending patterns will continue
* CEO- "we will not apologize for our relentless efforts to reduce costs while protecting the top line"
* CFO- "this was clearly a challenging quarter for retail driven by unseasonable weather and a changing consumer spending pattern"
* CFO- Q1 gross margin impacted by markdowns associated with the unseasonable weather
* Sephora, center core refresh, rebranded salons, expanded window offerings, appliances to have more impact in back half of year
* Inventory build heavily weighted towards key growth initiatives including center core, beauty, athletic, footwear and handbags
On conf call - expect continued SG&A dollars savings for remainder of year, but not to the magnitude of Q1
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.