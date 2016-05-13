BRIEF-J C Penney on conf call - expect customer discretionary spending patterns will continue

May 13 J C Penney Company Inc

* CEO on conf call- overreliance on apparel in Q1 hurt us when weather was not conducive, customers preferred spending on experiences

* Temperature in Feb warmer than expected leading us to take markdowns in March and April

* On conf call - expect customer discretionary spending patterns will continue

* CEO- "we will not apologize for our relentless efforts to reduce costs while protecting the top line"

* CFO- "this was clearly a challenging quarter for retail driven by unseasonable weather and a changing consumer spending pattern"

* CFO- Q1 gross margin impacted by markdowns associated with the unseasonable weather

* Sephora, center core refresh, rebranded salons, expanded window offerings, appliances to have more impact in back half of year

* Inventory build heavily weighted towards key growth initiatives including center core, beauty, athletic, footwear and handbags

* On conf call - expect continued SG&A dollars savings for remainder of the year, but not to the magnitude of Q1