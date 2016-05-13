版本:
BRIEF-State National to acquire United National Specialty Insurance Company

May 13 State National Companies Inc

* State National announces agreement to acquire United National Specialty Insurance Company

* State National Companies Inc Says deal valued at $7.35 million

* Deal for $7.35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

