版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Ozarks says gets approvals for merger with Community & Southern Bank, C1 Bank

May 13 Bank Of The Ozarks Inc

* Bank of ozarks, inc. Announces fdic and arkansas state bank department approvals for community & southern bank and c1 bank merger transactions

* Expects approval from federal reserve bank of its merger transactions by end of q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐