BRIEF-Oil tanker firm Frontline terminates charter contract with Ship Finance

May 13 Frontline says:
* Has agreed with Ship Finance to terminate the
long-term charter for the 1998-built VLCC Front Vanguard. Ship
Finance has simultaneously sold the vessel to an unrelated third
party.
* We expect the vessel to cease operating as a conventional
tanker and the charter with Ship Finance is expected to
terminate in the second quarter of 2016.
* Frontline has agreed a compensation payment to Ship
Finance of approximately $0.4 million for the termination of the
current charter.
* Following this termination, the number of vessels on
charter from Ship Finance will be reduced to 13 vessels,
including 11 VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers.
