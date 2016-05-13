版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 23:53 BJT

BRIEF-Castle Alternative Invest: buyback of shares through issuance of tradable put options

May 13 Castle Alternative Invest AG :

* Buyback of own shares through the issuance of tradable put options for capital reduction Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

