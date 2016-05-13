版本:
BRIEF-Levine Investments Limited Partnership reports 31.8 pct stake in Global Water Resources Inc, as of May 3, 2016

May 13 Global Water Resources Inc

* Levine Investments Limited Partnership reports 31.8 pct stake in Global Water Resources Inc, as of May 3, 2016 - Sec filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Tbeb1R Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

