BRIEF-TSB investigates level-crossing accident in Alberta

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Transportation Safety Board Of Canada Says Deployed A Team Of Investigators To Site Of A Level Crossing accident near Islay, Alberta

* Transportation Safety Board of Canada says accident near islay, alberta , involving a Canadian National freight train and a tractor trailer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

