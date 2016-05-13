BRIEF-PotashCorp says recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender" offer

May 13 (Reuters) -

* PotashCorp recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "Mini tender" offer

* Aware of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by trc capital corporation to purchase up to 5 million potashcorp common shares

* Does not endorse this unsolicited mini-tender offer, recommends shareholders do not tender their shares Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )