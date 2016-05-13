BRIEF-PotashCorp says recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender" offer

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans

* PotashCorp recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "Mini tender" offer
* Aware of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by trc capital corporation to purchase up to 5 million potashcorp common shares
* Aware of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by trc capital corporation to purchase up to 5 million potashcorp common shares

* Does not endorse this unsolicited mini-tender offer, recommends shareholders do not tender their shares
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio