版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 03:40 BJT

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says stockholders did not approve climate change proposal

May 13 Kinder Morgan Inc

* Kmi stockholders did not approve stockholder proposal relating to a report on kmi's response to climate change

* Stockholders did not approve stockholder proposal relating to a report on methane emissions - sec filing Source (bit.ly/1Wv9faS) Further company coverage:

