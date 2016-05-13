BRIEF-Relentless Resources announces bank facility renewal

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Relentless Resources Ltd :
* Relentless resources announces bank facility renewal
* Renewed company's credit facility with an amended borrowing base of $3 million, of which $2.55 million is currently drawn
* Loan is a revolving term facility and bears interest at prime plus 1.5% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio