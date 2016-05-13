BRIEF-Relentless Resources announces bank facility renewal

May 13 Relentless Resources Ltd :

* Relentless resources announces bank facility renewal

* Renewed company's credit facility with an amended borrowing base of $3 million, of which $2.55 million is currently drawn

* Loan is a revolving term facility and bears interest at prime plus 1.5% per annum