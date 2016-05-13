BRIEF-Macerich Co - enters share repurchase agreement with investment bank

May 13 Macerich Co

* On May 9, entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with one if its investment banks - SEC filing

* Agreed to repurchase $400 million of its outstanding common stock, with an aggregate initial delivery of approximately 4 million shares

* Macerich Co says is funding asr with cash proceeds generated from recent sale of joint venture interests in four malls and related refinancings