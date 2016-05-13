版本:
BRIEF-Nike declares $0.16 qtrly dividend

May 13 Nike Inc

* Declares $0.16 quarterly dividend

* Says has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on company's outstanding Class A and Class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

