版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Corning announces extension of tender offer for shares of AFOP

May 13 Corning Inc

* Corning announces extension of tender offer for shares of AFOP

* Tender offer has been extended until 5:00 p.m., New York City time on June 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐