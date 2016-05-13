BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Avago, Axalta

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
May 13 (Reuters) -
* Third Point Llc Takes Share Stake Of 6.0 Mln Shares In Baxalta Inc
* Third point llc dissolves share stake in avago technologies ltd
* Third point llc dissolves share stake in axalta coating systems ltd
* Third point llc ups share stake in yum brands inc by to 5.5 million shares from 75,300 shares
* Third point llc takes share stake of 11.7 million shares in nomad holdings ltd
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1sl5dW1) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1ZOkGb6) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's decision to leave the European Union's single market does not mean it won't retain access to it, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: