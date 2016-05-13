版本:
BRIEF-Energy Fuels re-extends expiry date of some outstanding warrants

May 13 Energy Fuels Inc

* Energy Fuels re-extends expiry date of certain outstanding warrants

* Intends to re-extend expiry dates of two different series of common share purchase warrants by one year

* Also has applied to TSX to re-extend expiry date of 2013 warrants to june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

