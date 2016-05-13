版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Global Self Storage unit entered into agreement with Gray Eagle Development to buy self storage facility

May 13 Global Self Storage Inc :

* Its unit entered into agreement with gray eagle development to buy self storage facility located in fishers for $7.7 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YqGl95 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

