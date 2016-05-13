BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in Alphabet Inc - SEC Filing

May 13 (Reuters) -

Third Point Takes Share Stake Of 700,000 Class A Shares In Alphabet Inc - SEC Filing

Third Point's share stake in Alphabet Inc as of March 31, as per its 13-F filing

