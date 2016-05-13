BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in Alphabet Inc - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 (Reuters) -
Third Point Takes Share Stake Of 700,000 Class A Shares In Alphabet Inc - SEC Filing
Third Point's share stake in Alphabet Inc as of March 31, as per its 13-F filing
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio