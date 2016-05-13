BRIEF-Black Box Corp - some units enter revolving credit facility -SEC

May 13 Black Box Corp

* On May 9, Co, some units entered into a revolving senior credit facility in form of a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Borrowings under loan facility permitted up to maximum of $200 million, including up to $15 million of swingline loans, $25 million of letters of credit

* Loan facility may be increased by borrower up to an additional $50 million with approval of lenders

* Facility may be unilaterally and permanently reduced by borrower to not less than then outstanding amount of all borrowings