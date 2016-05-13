版本:
BRIEF-Trian Fund Management dissolves share stake in PepsiCo

May 13 Trian Fund Management

* Trian Fund Management dissolves share stake in PepsiCo - SEC Filing Source text for quarter ended March 31 - 1.usa.gov/1TSZ37R Source text for quarter ended Dec 31 - 1.usa.gov/1Xpoa5r

