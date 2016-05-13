BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines awarded Haneda-Kona route

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Hawaiian Airlines says U.S. Department of transportation on Friday approved Co's application to serve Honolulu and Kona from Haneda airport in Tokyo

* Hawaiian Airlines says dot has given co until Jan. 29, 2017 to start the new service