BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines awarded Haneda-Kona route

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 (Reuters) -
* Hawaiian Airlines says U.S. Department of transportation on Friday approved Co's application to serve Honolulu and Kona from Haneda airport in Tokyo
* Hawaiian Airlines says dot has given co until Jan. 29, 2017 to start the new service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ HA.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio