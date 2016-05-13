BRIEF-Ed Romano, Warner Bros' Vice Chairman, to retire at end of June - Statement

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 (Reuters) -
* Ed Romano, Warner Bros.' Vice Chairman, to retire at end of June - Statement
* Ed Romano to segue into consultancy role, serving as executive advisor to Warner Bros' CEO, as well as its senior management team - Statement Source: (bit.ly/1OscIOY) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio