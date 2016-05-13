版本:
BRIEF-Ed Romano, Warner Bros' Vice Chairman, to retire at end of June - Statement

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Ed Romano, Warner Bros.' Vice Chairman, to retire at end of June - Statement

* Ed Romano to segue into consultancy role, serving as executive advisor to Warner Bros' CEO, as well as its senior management team - Statement Source: (bit.ly/1OscIOY) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

