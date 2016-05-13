版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-SurModics Inc says on May 9, entered into fifth amendment to credit agreement

May 13 SurModics Inc :

* On May 9, entered into a fifth amendment to credit agreement

* Surmodics inc says no borrowings have yet been made under credit agreement Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YqECR2 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐