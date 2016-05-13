版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日

BRIEF-CVR Partners received tenders, consents from holders of $315.2 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes

May 13 CVR Partners Lp :

* Company had received tenders and consents from holders of $315,245,000 in aggregate principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

