BRIEF-Zosano Pharma Corp says CFO Winnie Tso to be on temporary medical leave of absence

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Zosano pharma corp :
* Zosano Pharma Corp says Winnie Tso, chief financial officer, will be on a temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately
* Zosano Pharma Corp other executives of company will assume Tso's duties until an interim chief financial officer is identified
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio