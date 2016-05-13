BRIEF-Zosano Pharma Corp says CFO Winnie Tso to be on temporary medical leave of absence

May 13 Zosano pharma corp :

* Zosano Pharma Corp says Winnie Tso, chief financial officer, will be on a temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately

* Zosano Pharma Corp other executives of company will assume Tso's duties until an interim chief financial officer is identified Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YqGCsv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)