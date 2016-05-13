版本:
2016年 5月 14日 星期六

BRIEF-Entergy announces redemption of First Mortgage Bonds

May 13 Entergy Corp

* Will redeem all outstanding First Mortgage Bonds, 6% series, in amount of $75 million at redemption price of 100 percent of principal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

