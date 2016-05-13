BRIEF-Third Point dissolves share stake in eBay, cuts in Time Warner

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Third Point Llc
* Third Point Llc Takes Share Stake Of 1.5 Mln Shares In Twenty First Centy Fox Inc - Sec filing
* Third point llc takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in lowes cos inc
* Third point llc dissolves share stake in ebay inc
* Third point llc ups share stake in kraft heinz co to 500,000 shares
* Third point llc cuts share stake in time warner cable inc by 14.3 percent to 1.2 million shares
* Third point llc cuts share stake in roper technologies inc by 6.9 percent to 1.4 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio