BRIEF-Gatx Corp- enters underwriting agreement with Merrill Lynch and others

May 13 Gatx Corp

* Gatx corp says entered into an underwriting agreement with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith incorporated and Morgan Stanley & Co Llc

* Pursuant to agreement co to sell and underwriters agreed to purchase $150 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2066 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

