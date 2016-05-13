BRIEF-Gatx Corp- enters underwriting agreement with Merrill Lynch and others

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Gatx Corp
* Gatx corp says entered into an underwriting agreement with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith incorporated and Morgan Stanley & Co Llc
* Pursuant to agreement co to sell and underwriters agreed to purchase $150 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2066 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio