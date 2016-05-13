版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Terraform Global- received letter of default

May 13 Terraform Global:

* On May 11 Terraform Global Operating Llc received letter sent on behalf of certain beneficial holders of 9.75% senior notes due 2022

* Letter purports to constitute a notice of default with respect to alleged failure of operating to comply with its obligations

* On May 13 Terraform Global Operating, Llc sent a response to this letter, stating that purported notice of default was "untimely" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐