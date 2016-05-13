BRIEF-Terraform Global- received letter of default

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Terraform Global:
* On May 11 Terraform Global Operating Llc received letter sent on behalf of certain beneficial holders of 9.75% senior notes due 2022
* Letter purports to constitute a notice of default with respect to alleged failure of operating to comply with its obligations
* On May 13 Terraform Global Operating, Llc sent a response to this letter, stating that purported notice of default was "untimely"
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio