BRIEF-Terraform Global- received letter of default

May 13 Terraform Global:

* On May 11 Terraform Global Operating Llc received letter sent on behalf of certain beneficial holders of 9.75% senior notes due 2022

* Letter purports to constitute a notice of default with respect to alleged failure of operating to comply with its obligations

* On May 13 Terraform Global Operating, Llc sent a response to this letter, stating that purported notice of default was "untimely"