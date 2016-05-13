版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Talon Metals Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 13 Talon Metals Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

