BRIEF-Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in GM, Dissolves in United Continental Holdings

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Appaloosa LP
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in general motors co by 81.0 percent to 2.4 million shares
* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in united continental holdings inc
* Appaloosa lp ups share stake in allergan plc by 86.1 percent to 279,109 shares
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in kinder morgan inc del by 52.4 percent to 4.5 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: - 1.usa.gov/1s7W6Hl
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1ZOnmpg (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio