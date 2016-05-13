BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in Bank Of America, Facebook

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Appaloosa LP:
* Takes share stake in Bank of America Corp of 7 million shares
* Takes share stake in Facebook Inc of 1.6 million Class A shares
* Dissolves share stake of Class B shares in Freeport-McMoran Inc - SEC Filing
* Takes share stake in Valeant Pharma of 945,000 shares
* Takes class a share stake in Twenty First Century Fox of 3 million class a shares
* Ups share stake in Community Health System to 7.2 million shares from 1 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1TCr15e Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1ZOnCVi
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio