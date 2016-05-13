版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日

BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics files for resale of up to 6.4 mln shares

May 13 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Files for resale of up to 6.4 million shares of common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

