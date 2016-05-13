版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group files for potential mixed shelf offering

May 13 Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Golden Ocean Group Ltd files for potential mixed shelf offering of upto $400 million - Sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

