BRIEF-Mag Silver Corp adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing rights plan

May 13 Mag Silver Corp :

* Mag Silver Corp says adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing rights plan

* Mag Silver Corp says existing shareholder rights plan will remain in place until conclusion of Mag's upcoming meeting of shareholders

* Mag Silver Corp sets trigger at 20%

