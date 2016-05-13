版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Caza Gold Announces US$500,000 Secured Loan

May 13 Caza Gold Corp :

* Loan for a term of 24 months, payable on demand upon consummating equity or loan financing with net proceeds of at least US$2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐