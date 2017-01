BRIEF-Xilinx Inc says lorenzo a. Flores will become co's senior VP and CFO

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Xilinx Inc says Lorenzo A. Flores will become company's senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Xilinx Inc says Jon Olson's to retire from position of chief financial officer on or about May 19, 2016

* Xilinx inc says Olson will continue to provide transition services to company until his full retirement on July 15, 2016