BRIEF-Anchor Capital announces termination of letter of intent

May 13 Anchor Capital Corp

* Anchor capital corporation announces termination of letter of intent

* Anchor intends to pursue other potential qualifying transactions

* Clip interactive intends to consider and pursue other potential alternatives

* Clip interactive llc, co mutually agreed to terminate non-binding loi of intent entered into in respect of transaction