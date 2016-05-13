版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Anchor Capital announces termination of letter of intent

May 13 Anchor Capital Corp

* Anchor capital corporation announces termination of letter of intent

* Anchor intends to pursue other potential qualifying transactions

* Clip interactive intends to consider and pursue other potential alternatives

* Clip interactive llc, co mutually agreed to terminate non-binding loi of intent entered into in respect of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

