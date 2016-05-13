BRIEF-Anchor Capital announces termination of letter of intent

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
May 13 Anchor Capital Corp
* Anchor capital corporation announces termination of letter of intent
* Anchor intends to pursue other potential qualifying transactions
* Clip interactive intends to consider and pursue other potential alternatives
* Clip interactive llc, co mutually agreed to terminate non-binding loi of intent entered into in respect of transaction
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's decision to leave the European Union's single market does not mean it won't retain access to it, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels