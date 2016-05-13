BRIEF-Time Warner Cable says blackout period for trading restrictions cancelled

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
May 13 Time Warner Cable Inc
* On May 2, sent notice to directors, executives informing of blackout period for trading restrictions in TWC common stock
* Says due to changes in plan restrictions, blackout period has been cancelled
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's decision to leave the European Union's single market does not mean it won't retain access to it, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels