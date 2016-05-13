版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Time Warner Cable says blackout period for trading restrictions cancelled

May 13 Time Warner Cable Inc

* On May 2, sent notice to directors, executives informing of blackout period for trading restrictions in TWC common stock

* Says due to changes in plan restrictions, blackout period has been cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐