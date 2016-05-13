BRIEF-Denison Mines Goviex and Denison provide transaction update

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
May 13 Denison Mines Corp
* Goviex and denison provide transaction update
* Zambian competition and consumer protection commission meeting has been re-scheduled with a tentative date of may 27
* Goviex says previously anticipated closing date of transaction of on, or about, may 17, 2016 will be delayed
* Companies have received no indications and have no reason to believe requisite approval from competition commission will not be received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: