版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-Denison Mines Goviex and Denison provide transaction update

May 13 Denison Mines Corp

* Goviex and denison provide transaction update

* Zambian competition and consumer protection commission meeting has been re-scheduled with a tentative date of may 27

* Goviex says previously anticipated closing date of transaction of on, or about, may 17, 2016 will be delayed

* Companies have received no indications and have no reason to believe requisite approval from competition commission will not be received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐