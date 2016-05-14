版本:
BRIEF-Peter Hochholdinger joining Tesla as VP of vehicle production

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Tesla says Peter Hochholdinger is joining Tesla as VP of vehicle production

* Tesla says Peter will be responsible for continuing to increase and improve Model S and Model X production

* Tesla says Peter will help build a scalable, cost effective and quality manufacturing program specifically designed for Model 3 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

