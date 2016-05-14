BRIEF-Peter Hochholdinger joining Tesla as VP of vehicle production

BRIEF-Galapagos NV says Walid Abi-Saab joins as chief medical officer
* Dr. Walid Abi-Saab joins Galapagos as chief medical officer
May 13 (Reuters) -
* Tesla says Peter Hochholdinger is joining Tesla as VP of vehicle production
* Tesla says Peter will be responsible for continuing to increase and improve Model S and Model X production
* Tesla says Peter will help build a scalable, cost effective and quality manufacturing program specifically designed for Model 3
* Adobe announces program to repurchase $2.5 billion of stock by end of FY2019
* Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 inhibitor Ingrezza (valbenazine) in adults with tourette syndrome