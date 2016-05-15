BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity responds to third Williams lawsuit

UPDATE 5-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
May 15 Energy Transfer Equity Lp :
* Energy Transfer Equity responds to third Williams lawsuit
* Disappointed that Williams, rather than engaging in discussions, has chosen to file a third separate lawsuit
* Says filing of lawsuits has contributed materially to very delay in SEC review and proceeding towards a stockholder meeting
* Before this suit was filed, making progress towards clearing all sec comments and close to finalizing proxy statement
* Good faith efforts were reinforced by recent agreement with Williams to amend merger agreement
* Even if Williams stockholders approve ,merger willnot be able to close due to failure of material closing condition
* Williams' latest lawsuit is an attempt to gain undue leverage in and undermine future discussions regarding pending merger
* Williams has taken steps to limit communications with board members, didnot respond to recent request before filing suit
* Intends to continue trying to cooperate,comply with obligations under merger agreement
* Says will also having to defend itself against multiple lawsuits filed by Williams
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital Corp, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.