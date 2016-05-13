BRIEF-Northwestern to reaffirm updated earnings guidance for 2016

May 13 Northwestern Corp

* Will be reaffirming that company's updated earnings guidance for 2016 is in range of $3.20 to $3.35 per diluted share - sec filing

* Current estimated cumulative capital spending for 2016 through 2020 is $1.66 billion