BRIEF-Northwestern to reaffirm updated earnings guidance for 2016

May 13 Northwestern Corp

* Will be reaffirming that company's updated earnings guidance for 2016 is in range of $3.20 to $3.35 per diluted share - sec filing

* Current estimated cumulative capital spending for 2016 through 2020 is $1.66 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

