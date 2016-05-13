版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-FedEx, TNT Express announce that 88.4 pct of all TNT shares have been tendered

May 13 Fedex Corp

* Fedex and tnt express announce that 88.4% of all tnt express shares have been tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

