BRIEF-BBCN, Wilshire say combined company to be called "Hope Bancorp Inc"

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
May 13 BBCN Bancorp Inc
* BBCN and wilshire announce new name of combined company and senior leadership team following merger completion
* BBCN bancorp chairman and ceo kevin s. Kim will continue as president and chief executive officer of combined company
* Douglas j. Goddard, currently bbcn's executive vice president and cfo, will serve in same capacity for combined company
* Alex ko, currently wilshire's executive vice president and cfo, will be deputy chief financial officer for combined co
* Combined company will be named "hope bancorp, inc." upon merger completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's decision to leave the European Union's single market does not mean it won't retain access to it, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: