BRIEF-First Marblehead receives letter from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
May 13 First Marblehead Corp
* On May 11, 2016, First Marblehead Corporation received a letter from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Letter says CFPB's office of enforcement is considering recommending that CFPB take legal action against corporation
* NORA letter relates to practices allegedly employed by co, affiliates in connection with delinquent, defaulted private student loans
* NORA letter states CFPB may seek injunctive relief, damages, restitution and civil penalties against corporation
* Notice and opportunity to respond and advise letter does not relate to corporation's current services and practices
* Corporation intends to make a NORA submission to CFPB
* Currently unable to predict timing or outcome of NORA process
* It is also not possible at this time to estimate a range of potential exposure
* NORA letter relates to private student loans held by certain securitization trusts that co previously facilitated
* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels