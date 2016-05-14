BRIEF-Linn Energy receive court approval of "first day" motions to support business

BRIEF-Galapagos NV says Walid Abi-Saab joins as chief medical officer
* Dr. Walid Abi-Saab joins Galapagos as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 14 Linn Energy Llc :
* Linn Energy, Linnco and Berry Petroleum receive court approval of "first day" motions to support business
* Expects cash available during chapter 11 cases will provide sufficient liquidity to support business during financial restructuring
* Approved motions give co authority to, among other things, to utilize its current cash management system and to make royalty payments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Dr. Walid Abi-Saab joins Galapagos as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe announces program to repurchase $2.5 billion of stock by end of FY2019
* Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 inhibitor Ingrezza (valbenazine) in adults with tourette syndrome