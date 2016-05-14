版本:
BRIEF-Arpetrol announces shareholder approval of sale of substantially all of its assets

May 14 Arpetrol Ltd :

* Arpetrol Ltd. announces shareholder approval of sale of substantially all of its assets

* Says company does not currently intend to apply for delisting from the TSXV until after the first distribution

