BRIEF-Arpetrol announces shareholder approval of sale of substantially all of its assets

BRIEF-Galapagos NV says Walid Abi-Saab joins as chief medical officer
* Dr. Walid Abi-Saab joins Galapagos as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 14 Arpetrol Ltd :
* Arpetrol Ltd. announces shareholder approval of sale of substantially all of its assets
* Says company does not currently intend to apply for delisting from the TSXV until after the first distribution
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Dr. Walid Abi-Saab joins Galapagos as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe announces program to repurchase $2.5 billion of stock by end of FY2019
* Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 inhibitor Ingrezza (valbenazine) in adults with tourette syndrome