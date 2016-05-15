版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 16日 星期一 03:51 BJT

BRIEF-Norges Bank Investment Management to join legal action against Volkswagen

May 15 (Reuters) -

* Norges Bank Investment Management to join legal action against Volkswagen ;arising out of that Volkswagen gave incorrect emissions data-Spokeswoman (Bengaluru Newsroom)

