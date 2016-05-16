BRIEF-GAM Holding acquires Taube Hodson Stonex

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 GAM Holding AG :
* Acquires Taube Hodson Stonex
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire business of Taube Hodson Stonex (THS), a UK-based global equity investment firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 European shares edged higher on Wednesday in early deals, helped by a slew of well-received company results from ASML, Novozymes and Burberry, though shares in Pearson slumped after its update.
* Novartis CEO Jimenez tells CNBC there is going to be downward pressure on pharma prices