瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 16日 星期一 15:05 BJT

BRIEF-GAM Holding acquires Taube Hodson Stonex

May 16 GAM Holding AG :

* Acquires Taube Hodson Stonex

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire business of Taube Hodson Stonex (THS), a UK-based global equity investment firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

